LIVE UPDATES

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: India, Bangladesh sign 3 MoUs after bilateral meet

7 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2023, 07:49 AM IST

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina held a bilateral talk in New Delhi on Friday, the two countries also signed three memorandum of understanding (MoUs), including one on cooperation in Digital Payment mechanisms.