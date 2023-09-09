G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina held a bilateral talk in New Delhi on Friday, the two countries also signed three memorandum of understanding (MoUs), including one on cooperation in Digital Payment mechanisms.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden arrived in the national capital Delhi on Friday to participate in the G20 Summit to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. US President Biden, along with Janet Yellen, went for a closed-door meeting with PM Modi on Friday, after the former arrived in India.
The Quad, comprising India, US, Japan and Australia, has been focusing on practical cooperation to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the region.
The 18th G20 Summit is being held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.
A Leaders Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit.
US President Joe Biden on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed issues ranging from defence cooperation, and technology sharing. The US President also congratulated India for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
The two leaders held bilateral talks at PM residence - 7, Lok Kalyan, Marg in New Delhi, ahead of the G20 Summit over the weekend.
During this, India and the US also settled the seventh and last outstanding World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute.
Notably, the six previous disputes were resolved during PM Modi's state visit to the US. (ANI)
With murals, graffiti and painted walls, the G20 Summit being held in New Delhi under India’s Presidency will draw the participation of the top leaders. India is hosting the G20 Leaders Summit at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan on September 9-10.
World leaders have started arriving in India to attend the G20 Summit. This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. Formed in 1999, the G20 was setup to maintain global financial stability by incorporating middle-income countries. Read full story here.
As the national capital prepares to host the 18th G20 Summit today, with the participation of numerous global leaders and dignitaries, it is imperative to delve into the summit's agenda and objectives. Read all the story here.
G20 Summit: The world leaders are in New Delhi for the 18th G20 Summit which will begin on 9 September. US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting on Friday and soon the minutes of the meeting will be out. One of the major questions around the G20 Summit will be about the New Delhi declaration and as per Indian officials, the declaration is almost finalized. Read the full story here.
India aims to achieve the twin objectives of adding the African Union as a member of G20 and resolving disagreements about a joint statement related to the war in Ukraine at the upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on 9-10 September.
India, which has centred its G20 presidency around the concerns of the Global South, will view the inclusion of the African Union as a significant achievement, in line with its aspiration to represent the interests of low-income, developing nations. Read the full story here.
"The MoU on cooperation in Digital Payment mechanism was signed between National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Bangladesh Bank," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.
Another MoU focused on the renewal of the Cultural Exchange Program (CEP) between India and Bangladesh for 2023-2025. The third MoU was signed between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC). (ANI)
G20 Summit: Tensions between India and China have escalated along their disputed Himalayan border that may have prompted China's President Xi Jinping to skip the G20 summit, contributing to deteriorating relations.
India has also strengthened its defence ties with the US by joining the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue with Japan and Australia, aimed at countering China's growing influence, reported Bloomberg. Read the full story here.
New Delhi: The New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration of G20 is almost ready and will be presented before the grouping’s leaders to secure a consensus, India’s sherpa Amitabh Kant said. Read the full story here.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Friday extended greetings to the foreign delegates coming to India to attend the G20 Summit, and said it is an extremely proud moment for India.
"It is an extremely proud moment for India. Today India, under the leadership of PM Modi, is presiding over the G20. On this occasion, I welcome all the Country heads and the guests with my heart..." said Chouhan.
He further mentioned that India was the nation that thousands of years ago gave the idea that 'The World Is One Family' in the form of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which is the theme of G20 today. (ANI)
As the stage is all set for the two-day-long G20 Summit in Delhi, a prominent international gathering of world leaders has arrived in the national capital to attend the crucial conclave. Delhi has witnessed the implementation of strict traffic regulations on Saturday. Read the full story here.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has indicated that the India-UK free trade agreement remains a work in progress. The senior politician said that reaching a final agreement was “not a given" and stressed the need to settle on terms that were beneficial for both countries.
Sunak landed in Delhi for the G20 Summit on Saturday and will hold a slew of meetings and interactions over the next two days. Read the full story.
US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exuded confidence that the outcomes of the G20 Summit will advance the shared goals of accelerating sustainable development, bolstering multilateral cooperation and building consensus around inclusive economic policies to address greatest global challenges.
In their over 50-minute talks, Modi and Biden vowed to "deepen and diversify" the bilateral major defence partnership while welcoming forward movement in India's procurement of 31 drones and joint development of jet engines. (PTI)
The relationship between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of "undeniable warmth and confidence", sources on the American side told PTI on Friday after a bilateral meeting between the two leaders.
The US president is very clear about the importance of the health of democracy, PTI reported citing sources. (PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hosted a dinner for Finance Ministers of the G20 countries and the heads of international organisations on Friday ahead of the leaders' summit in Delhi.
Internal Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala were in attendance at the dinner. (ANI)
Asian Development Bank president, Masatsugu Asakawa, arrived in New Delhi late on Friday night to participate in the G20 Summit being organised under India's Presidency here.
As Asakawa reached the national capital, the ADB President received a warm welcome with a traditional dance performance.
In May recently, Sitharaman led an Indian delegation to attend the 56th Annual General Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) along with Investor/ Bilateral and other associated meetings, in Incheon, a city in South Korea. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden picked up from where they left off in June during their bilateral meeting on Friday in advance of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi.
“The leaders called on their governments to continue the work of transforming the India-U.S. Strategic Partnership across all dimensions of our multifaceted global agenda, based on trust and mutual understanding," reads a joint statement released by the White House after their meeting. Read the complete story here.
