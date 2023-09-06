G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Leaders from the world's top economies will arrive in India on Friday for a two-day G20 summit. National capital Delhi is all decked up to welcome the delegates for the G20 Summit that will be held on September 9-10. The Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan - the main venue of this gala event, has been illuminated and decorated with plants, flowers and other festive items. A 28-foot-tall Nataraja statue also seemed gleaming at night. India has coined the optimistic slogan "One Earth, One Family, One Future" for the G20 Summit 2023. The G20 consists of 19 countries and the European Union, making up about 85% of global GDP and two-thirds of the world's population.
G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Read all the latest updates at Mint's liveblog:
Ahead of the G20 Summit meeting in the national capital, the Delhi Police Railway unit along with the Railway Police Force (RPF) have increased the patrolling at the New Delhi Railway Station.
China's President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin skipping this week's G20 summit in New Delhi is not unusual and has nothing to do with India, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said.
- G20 is a collaborative forum. Jaishankar said hat in G20, even countries who differ profoundly on many issues, find something that can bring them together.
-China's President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin skipping G20 summit in New Delhi is not unusual and has nothing to do with India.
-Jaishankar said that India has a special responsibility in this changing world scenario.
“I see it more for India as a responsibility, that we have the responsibility today in a very difficult world. How do you bring people together? How do you make everybody understand that we all have a bigger responsibility and therefore please, can we kind of get our act together here and do what is right by the world," he said.
The External Affairs minister said he hoped that the G20 nations would understand their responsibilities to other countries.
- US Preasident Joe Biden
- Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
- Chinese Premier Li Qiang
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
- French President Emmanuel Macron
- South Africa's Presidnet Cyril Ramaphosa
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo
- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol
- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
Fellow G7 members Britain, Canada, Japan and Italy will be represented by their respective premiers Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau, Fumio Kishida and Giorgia Meloni.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is coming and Argentina's Alberto Fernandez is expected, but Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is likely to skip the G20 Summit.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will attend as an observer, with the heads of the IMF and the World Bank also in attendance.
Other leaders expected to attend include Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!