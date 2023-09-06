G20 Summit 2023: A day after the Delhi Police flagged "false claims" made by travel firm MakeMyTrip about a "bandh" in the national capital during the G20 summit, the travel firm said it is extending support to the city police by displaying all its advisories.

The Delhi Police, in turn, thanked MakeMyTrip for the gesture. In a post on X, MakeMyTrip said: “Travel should always be stress-free, so we believe. We've extended our support to @DelhiPolice and have consolidated all traffic advisories and guidelines here: makemytrip.com/promos/delhi-g ... for your journeys on 8th to 10th Sept within and outside of Delhi-NCR. So, if you must step out to reach Delhi Airport, Delhi railway stations and more, do refer to this link to plan better. #G20Summit."

The Delhi Police thanked the company for putting the traffic advisory on its microsite.

Also read: G20 Summit: 'Delhi is not Bandh' Police denies MakeMyTrip's bandh email to customers

"Thank you, @makemytrip, for putting up our traffic advisories on your microsite and helping us disseminate the right information to make travel smooth for all in Delhi," it wrote on X.

The Delhi Police had asked MakeMyTrip on Monday to retract an e-mail claiming that the national capital was "shut" during the summit.

The Police also informed people that the movement will be restricted only in the New Delhi district.

"The email sent out by @makemytripcare falsely claims that Delhi is closed from September 08th to 10th, 2023. In the wake of the #G20Summit, there will be restrictions in the New Delhi district. We request @makemytrip to retract their email and issue a clarification," it had said.

The 18th G20 Summit will be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10. This will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

During the summit on September 9 and 10, establishments in the New Delhi area, including Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, will remain closed for the public.

Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, and Bhikaji Cama Place have been designated as "sensitive areas," but no markets will be shut; movement will be regulated instead. Moreover, Cloud kitchens and delivery services won't be allowed in the New Delhi area during the summit. However, essential services like grocery stores, ATMs, and medical stores will remain open in the regulated zone.