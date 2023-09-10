G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi receives sapling from Indonesian and Brazilian Presidents1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 11:57 AM IST
PM Modi receives sapling from Indonesian and Brazilian Presidents at G20 Summit. India hands over G20 presidency to Brazil.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received a sapling from Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, representing the G20 presidencies of last year and the next year. The ceremony took place at the beginning of the third session ‘One Future’ of the G20 Summit.