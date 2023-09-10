Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received a sapling from Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, representing the G20 presidencies of last year and the next year. The ceremony took place at the beginning of the third session ‘One Future’ of the G20 Summit.

First Widodo handed over the sapling to Modi and then Lula da Silva presented the sapling to the prime minister, amidst applause from other leaders. The G20 leaders summit will draw to a close this afternoon with India handing over the G20 presidency to Brazil.

Earlier today, PM Modi along with G20 leaders and other heads of international organisations paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Spain’s Vice-President Nadia Calvino, Minister of Economy of United Mexican States, Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and also lay a wreath.

The Prime Minister welcomed the leaders with a Khadi shawl with a cut out of Gandhi Ashram in the backdrop. Later on, the leaders will plant tree saplings at Rajghat and leave for the third session of the G20 summit ‘One Future’ at Bharat Mandapam.

The theme of this year's G20 Summit, which is taking place under India's presidency is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or “One Earth · One Family · One Future." Notably, India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year.

On 9 September, the Delhi Declaration was adopted. It called on nations to uphold international law, including territorial integrity, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability.

The biggest takeaway of the declaration was that all 83 paras of the declaration were passed unanimously with a 100 percent consensus along with China and Russia in agreement. For the first time, the declaration contained no footnote or Chair’s Summary.