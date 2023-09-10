comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 08 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.55 -0.46%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 240.35 2.65%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 583.45 0.72%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,624.05 0.82%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 627.15 2.02%
Business News/ News / India/  G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi receives sapling from Indonesian and Brazilian Presidents
Back

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi receives sapling from Indonesian and Brazilian Presidents

 1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 11:57 AM IST Livemint

PM Modi receives sapling from Indonesian and Brazilian Presidents at G20 Summit. India hands over G20 presidency to Brazil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a sapling by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Session-3 on 'One Future' during the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (PTI)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a sapling by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Session-3 on 'One Future' during the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received a sapling from Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, representing the G20 presidencies of last year and the next year. The ceremony took place at the beginning of the third session ‘One Future’ of the G20 Summit. 

First Widodo handed over the sapling to Modi and then Lula da Silva presented the sapling to the prime minister, amidst applause from other leaders. The G20 leaders summit will draw to a close this afternoon with India handing over the G20 presidency to Brazil.

Earlier today, PM Modi along with G20 leaders and other heads of international organisations paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Spain’s Vice-President Nadia Calvino, Minister of Economy of United Mexican States, Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and also lay a wreath.

Also Read: Live Updates on G20 Summit

The Prime Minister welcomed the leaders with a Khadi shawl with a cut out of Gandhi Ashram in the backdrop. Later on, the leaders will plant tree saplings at Rajghat and leave for the third session of the G20 summit ‘One Future’ at Bharat Mandapam.

The theme of this year's G20 Summit, which is taking place under India's presidency is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or “One Earth · One Family · One Future." Notably, India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year.

On 9 September, the Delhi Declaration was adopted. It called on nations to uphold international law, including territorial integrity, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. 

The biggest takeaway of the declaration was that all 83 paras of the declaration were passed unanimously with a 100 percent consensus along with China and Russia in agreement. For the first time, the declaration contained no footnote or Chair’s Summary.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 10 Sep 2023, 11:57 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App