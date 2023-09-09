A replica of the Konark Wheel, originally from the Sun Temple in Puri, Odisha, was used as the backdrop for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welcoming handshake with G20 leaders at the Bharat Mandapam summit venue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This remarkable wheel, constructed during the 13th century under the rule of King Narasimhadeva-I, features 24 spokes and has also been incorporated into the Indian Tricolour. It symbolizes India's profound historical knowledge, advanced civilization, and architectural mastery.

The rotating movement of the Konark Wheel signifies the concept of time, known as 'Kaalchakra,' and also represents progress and ongoing change. It serves as a potent symbol of the democratic process, reflecting the enduring nature of democratic principles and the dedication to societal advancement.

Prime Minister Modi arrived at Bharat Mandapam earlier in the day for the two-day gathering of global leaders. He was joined by prominent figures such as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a warm welcome to several of his international counterparts at the Bharat Mandapam venue in Pragati Maidan, where India was hosting the extended G20 Summit.

PM Modi greeted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G20 Leaders' Summit location, and the two leaders exchanged handshakes and warm greetings. Trudeau had arrived in New Delhi the previous day as one of the early arrivals.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was also welcomed by PM Modi at Bharat Mandapam, where they exchanged handshakes and pleasantries.

Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, received a warm welcome from PM Modi at the G20 venue, and the two leaders posed for photographs. They had engaged in bilateral discussions the day before. Following their meeting, PM Modi posted on X, saying, "Had productive deliberations with PM Sheikh Hasina. The progress in India-Bangladesh relations in the last 9 years has been very encouraging. Our discussions covered areas such as connectivity, commercial ties, and more."

The theme of this year's G20 Summit, held during India's presidency, is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which translates to "One Earth · One Family · One Future." This theme draws inspiration from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, it underscores the intrinsic value of all life forms, including humans, animals, plants, and microorganisms, emphasizing their interconnectedness on planet Earth and in the broader universe.

Following the conclusion of the 'One Earth' session, there will be lunch, and another session themed 'One Family' is scheduled for 3 pm as part of the Summit. Later, at around 7 pm, there will be a dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. In addition to foreign delegates, parliamentarians, and members of the current Cabinet, the G20 Summit dinner will also be attended by some former senior leaders of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies)