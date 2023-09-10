As the G20 Summit entered its final day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold various meetings with eight global leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Comoros, Turkey, UAE, South Korea, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“PM Modi to hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron today. The PM will hold a pull-aside meeting with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and will later do bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkey, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil, and Nigeria," sources told ANI.

Day 2 of the G20 summit started with the leaders visiting Delhi's Raj Ghat laying wreaths at the Samadhi of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. A musical tribute featuring favorite hymns of Mahatma Gandhi was also played at the wreath-laying function.

The leaders headed for the Bharat Mandapam where a Tree planting ceremony took place at the South Plaza, followed by the third session of the G20 summit ‘One Future’ being held at Bharat Mandapam.

The G20 leaders saw a productive day 1 on Saturday, 9 September. The important decisions taken on the first day of the G20 Summit included the adoption of the New Delhi Leadership Declaration, the announcement of a mega India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor, and the induction of the African Union (AU) as a permanent member of the Group of 20.

The economic corridor of rail and shipping links aims to bolster trade between India, the Middle East and Europe, a modern-day Spice Route to bind regions that account for about a third of the global economy.

The US signed an agreement with India, Middle Eastern countries and the European Union aimed at connecting them via a network of railways and sea routes.

In a major breakthrough, the G20 adopted the New Delhi Leaders Summit Declaration. Asserting that "today's era must not be of war", the New Delhi Declaration of G20 countries on Saturday called on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty and said the peaceful resolution of conflicts as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical.