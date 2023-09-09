As the stage is all set for the two-day-long G20 Summit in Delhi, a prominent international gathering of world leaders has arrived in the national capital to attend the crucial conclave. Delhi has witnessed the implementation of strict traffic regulations on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an official statement, Delhi Traffic Police said, "Entry of goods vehicles (HGV/MGV/LGV) except engaged in essential services has been restricted in Delhi. All modes of transport i.e., Buses, TSR/taxis, etc. on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders are operational as usual and will continue during the summit also."

However, there is no restriction on the vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services throughout the capital. The telephone number (6828400604/112) is fully operational to assist in medical emergencies, according to ANI reports.

The cops have also advised commuters to use the Mappls (MapmyIndia) app for alternate routes to reach their destination. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am from terminal stations on all network lines on September 8, 9, and 10.

Also Read: Live Updates on G20 Summit 2023 What's open and what's closed? Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S S Yadav said, "Essential services such as postal and medical services, and sample collections by pathological labs will be allowed throughout Delhi."

The entire area inside the Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) has been designated as a "regulated zone".

Only legitimate residents, authorized vehicles, emergency vehicles, and individuals with travel purposes to the airport, Old Delhi, and New Delhi Railway Stations will be granted access to the road network extending beyond the Ring Road toward the New Delhi district.

Additionally, vehicles engaged in housekeeping, catering, and waste management services for hotels, hospitals, and other critical facilities within the New Delhi district will be permitted entry after proper verification.

A total of approximately 16 roads and junctions will be designated as "Controlled Zone II" until 2 pm on Sunday. These include key locations such as W-Point, A-Point, DDU Marg, Vikas Marg (up to Noida Link Road-Pusta Road), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Delhi Gate, among others.

Police have been requested to avoid traveling to places within the "regulated" and "controlled zones". It has listed alternative routes to take in case travel is unavoidable.

All types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses and buses of the Delhi Transport Corporation and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System will not be allowed to ply on the Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from September 8 midnight till to 11.59 pm on September 10.

Delhi Police have strongly recommended that individuals stay updated on real-time traffic information by utilizing the 'G-20 Virtual Help Desk.' This resource will provide valuable route suggestions for travelers commuting to and from the airport, railway stations, or bus terminals during the G20 Summit.

The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held on September 9-10. The summit is set to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organizations.