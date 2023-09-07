comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 06 2023 15:58:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.5 -1.67%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 231.9 -1.15%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,596.55 1.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.45 -0.43%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 254.45 0.06%
Business News/ News / India/  G20 Summit: Extravagant silverware to dazzle world leaders in Delhi | Watch video
Back

G20 Summit: Extravagant silverware to dazzle world leaders in Delhi | Watch video

 1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 08:37 AM IST Livemint

G20 Summit in Delhi to discuss environment, sustainable development, and economy. Summit to feature bespoke silverware with Indian motifs.

G20 Summit in Delhi: Tableware and silverware (silver and gold plating), reflecting the India's culture, in which VVIP guests at the G-20 Summit will be served. These items have been designed and made by a Jaipur-based silverware firm, Iris Jaipur. (PTI)Premium
G20 Summit in Delhi: Tableware and silverware (silver and gold plating), reflecting the India's culture, in which VVIP guests at the G-20 Summit will be served. These items have been designed and made by a Jaipur-based silverware firm, Iris Jaipur. (PTI)

The G20 Summit in Delhi is all set to begin in less than 24 hours now. Several world leaders and foreign delegates will arrive in Delhi on Friday and will discuss issues related to the environment, sustainable development, and the economy during a two-day summit in the national capital. The Summit is going to witness multiple extravagant gatherings of the Heads of State on bespoke silverware bearing intricately engraved motifs inspired by the heritage of India.

G20 Summit: All you need to know about the exotic meals that will be served on magnificent silverware

  • About 15,000 silverware crafted by 200 artisans have been made for the Heads of State and other world leaders.
  • The grand meals, which will be served on bespoke silverware are inspired by the cultural heritage of India, a Jaipur-based metalware firm has said.

G20 Summit LIVE: Tableware and silverware (silver and gold plating), reflecting the India's culture, in which VVIP guests at the G-20 Summit will be served. These items have been designed and made by a Jaipur-based silverware firm, Iris Jaipur.
View Full Image
G20 Summit LIVE: Tableware and silverware (silver and gold plating), reflecting the India's culture, in which VVIP guests at the G-20 Summit will be served. These items have been designed and made by a Jaipur-based silverware firm, Iris Jaipur. (PTI)

  • Iris Jaipur on Tuesday held a preview of some of its silverware in New Delhi.
  • Most tableware has a steel or brass base or a mix of both with an elegant coating of silver, while some wares like plates that will carry glasses to be used for serving welcome drinks have gold plating.
  • Rajeev Pabuwal and his son Laksh Pabhuwal run the metalware firm.

G20 Summit 2023: Silverware bearing intricately engraved motifs inspired by Indian cultural heritage.
View Full Image
G20 Summit 2023: Silverware bearing intricately engraved motifs inspired by Indian cultural heritage. (PTI)

  • Iris Jaipur said 50,000 man-hours have been spent on crafting these on which craftsmen from Jaipur, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and other parts of the country worked.

The tableware and silverware designs are a nod to India's rich heritage and its global prominence, Rajeev Pabuwal said.

"The tableware and silverware depict the glorious cultural heritage of India, motifs of flowers, peacocks, and our national animal grace the plates, and other items. And, the silverware will dazzle the Heads of State with their cultural sparkle, and they will see it and exclaim wow," he said.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is slated to be held at the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 08:37 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App