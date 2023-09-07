The G20 Summit in Delhi is all set to begin in less than 24 hours now. Several world leaders and foreign delegates will arrive in Delhi on Friday and will discuss issues related to the environment, sustainable development, and the economy during a two-day summit in the national capital. The Summit is going to witness multiple extravagant gatherings of the Heads of State on bespoke silverware bearing intricately engraved motifs inspired by the heritage of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About 15,000 silverware crafted by 200 artisans have been made for the Heads of State and other world leaders.

The grand meals, which will be served on bespoke silverware are inspired by the cultural heritage of India, a Jaipur-based metalware firm has said.

Iris Jaipur on Tuesday held a preview of some of its silverware in New Delhi.

Most tableware has a steel or brass base or a mix of both with an elegant coating of silver, while some wares like plates that will carry glasses to be used for serving welcome drinks have gold plating.

Rajeev Pabuwal and his son Laksh Pabhuwal run the metalware firm.

Iris Jaipur said 50,000 man-hours have been spent on crafting these on which craftsmen from Jaipur, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and other parts of the country worked. The tableware and silverware designs are a nod to India's rich heritage and its global prominence, Rajeev Pabuwal said.

"The tableware and silverware depict the glorious cultural heritage of India, motifs of flowers, peacocks, and our national animal grace the plates, and other items. And, the silverware will dazzle the Heads of State with their cultural sparkle, and they will see it and exclaim wow," he said.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is slated to be held at the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.