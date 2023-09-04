If you plan to be in central Delhi during the G20 Summit this weekend, it's best to prepare ahead. Delhi Traffic Police has set up tight security measures for this high-profile event, where world leaders like US President Joe Biden , Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and others will gather. In view of the G20 summit, citizens of New Delhi have been curious about some common questions such as what remains open and what remains closed during the event. So, here is everything you need to know.

During the summit on September 9 and 10, establishments in the New Delhi area, including Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, will remain closed. Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, and Bhikaji Cama Place are designated as "sensitive areas," but no markets will be shut; movement will be regulated instead.

Cloud kitchens and delivery services won't be allowed in the New Delhi area during the summit. However, essential services like grocery stores, ATMs, and medical stores will remain open in the regulated zone.

The Metro services will be functional to travel anywhere in the capital city. If you intend to visit any central Delhi areas, it's advisable to plan ahead and opt for the Metro. The Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Munirka, RK Puram, IIT, and Sadar Bazar Cantonment metro stations will remain shut during this time. Gate numbers 1, 2, and 3 at Khan Market will be closed, while gate number 4 will be open for both entry and exit. For precise Metro navigation information, visit the DMRC website.

All theatres and restaurants in the controlled area of the New Delhi district will be closed. Certain heads of state will stay at specific hotels like Maurya Sheraton, Lodhi hotel, and Hyatt, which are outside the NDMC area and will function normally. Temporary traffic regulations may occur only during dignitary movements.

Movement of vehicles, including cars and bicycles, won't be allowed in the controlled zone, so it's advisable not to go for morning walks during the summit. The entirety of New Delhi district will be designated as a "Controlled Zone-I," while the area enclosed by the Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be classified as a "Regulated Zone" from 5 am on Friday until midnight on Sunday. There are no restrictions on the Outer Ring Road, except for National Highway 48, which will be diverted to alternate routes, but services won't be closed.