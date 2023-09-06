G20 Summit: A look at PM Narendra Modi's hectic schedule in next three days1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 07:55 PM IST
Prior to attending the G20 Summit, PM Narendra Modi will leave for Jakarta at 8 pm, spend 7 hours on the flight and reach the destination at 3 am IST on 7 September. He will return to Delhi on the same day.
As the G20 is all set to take place from 9 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for Jakarta on 6 September to participate in the ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit.
