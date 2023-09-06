Hello User
G20 Summit: A look at PM Narendra Modi's hectic schedule in next three days

G20 Summit: A look at PM Narendra Modi's hectic schedule in next three days

1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 07:55 PM IST Livemint

  • Prior to attending the G20 Summit, PM Narendra Modi will leave for Jakarta at 8 pm, spend 7 hours on the flight and reach the destination at 3 am IST on 7 September. He will return to Delhi on the same day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

As the G20 is all set to take place from 9 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for Jakarta on 6 September to participate in the ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit.

However, he will have a hectic schedule in the run-up to the G20 Summit this week. As per news agency ANI, PM Modi chaired a meeting with the Council of Ministers as well as Cabinet Ministers on Wednesday.

PM Modi will leave for Jakarta at 8 pm, spend 7 hours on the flight, and reach the destination at 3 am IST on 7 September.

Following this, he will leave for the venue of the ASEAN-India Summit at 7 and participate in the East-Asia Summit at 8:45 am IST, added the report.

Soon after the meeting, PM Modi will depart for the airport and emplane for Delhi at 11:45 am, as he is expected to reach the national capital by 6.45 pm on Thursday.

Since the elevation of India-ASEAN relations to a Comprehensive Strategic partnership in 2022, the ASEAN-India Summit will be the first. The Summit aims to review the progress of India-ASEAN relations and chart the future direction of cooperation.

The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity for the ASEAN countries' leaders and its eight dialogue partners -- including India -- to exchange views on issues of regional and global significance.

PM Modi will hold an important bilateral meeting with three countries, including US President Joe Biden on 8 September.

The G20 Summit will take place in the national capital on 9-10 September.

With agency inputs.

Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 07:55 PM IST
