G20 Summit: AI-generated avatar to greet world leaders at ‘Mother of Democracy’ exhibit2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 08:52 AM IST
G20 Summit to feature 'Mother of Democracy' exhibition with AI-created avatar welcoming heads of state. A rotating elevated podium in the exhibition area will feature a replica sculpture of the Harappan girl at its center.
The G20 Summit will feature a 'Mother of Democracy' exhibition at Bharat Mandapam, where Heads of State and other high-ranking officials will be welcomed by an artificial intelligence-created ‘avatar’, as reported by PTI citing sources.
