G20 Summit to feature 'Mother of Democracy' exhibition with AI-created avatar welcoming heads of state. A rotating elevated podium in the exhibition area will feature a replica sculpture of the Harappan girl at its center.

The G20 Summit will feature a 'Mother of Democracy' exhibition at Bharat Mandapam, where Heads of State and other high-ranking officials will be welcomed by an artificial intelligence-created 'avatar', as reported by PTI citing sources.

"The exhibition will showcase India's democratic traditions from the "Vedic period to the modern era", officials told PTI, adding, "the textual content, along with its audio is presented in 16 global languages, including English, French Mandarin, Italian, Korean and Japanese."

PTI further noted that the history of the democratic ethos of India will be "summed up and retold through 26 interactive screens" arranged in multiple kiosks.

"Upon their arrival in the exhibition area, heads of state, delegates and other guests, will be greeted by an AI-generated 'avatar' which will provide them a concise overview of the exhibition," the source said.

A rotating elevated podium in the exhibition area will feature a replica sculpture of the Harappan girl at its center. This replica, crafted in bronze, stands at an impressive height of 5 feet and weighs 120 kg, while the original object measures a mere 10.5 cm, according to the source.

The exhibition will span India's election traditions, from its early days to the modern era. It will cover the journey from the first general elections held in 1951-52 after Independence, all the way up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, as reported by PTI citing sources.

Also, during the summit on September 9 and 10, establishments in the New Delhi area, including Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, will remain closed. Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, and Bhikaji Cama Place are designated as "sensitive areas," but no markets will be shut; movement will be regulated instead.

The Metro services will be functional to travel anywhere in the capital city. If you intend to visit any central Delhi areas, it's advisable to plan ahead and opt for the Metro. The Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Munirka, RK Puram, IIT, and Sadar Bazar Cantonment metro stations will remain shut during this time. Gate numbers 1, 2, and 3 at Khan Market will be closed, while gate number 4 will be open for both entry and exit. For precise Metro navigation information, visit the DMRC website.

All theatres and restaurants in the controlled area of the New Delhi district will be closed. Certain heads of state will stay at specific hotels like Maurya Sheraton, Lodhi hotel, and Hyatt, which are outside the NDMC area and will function normally. Temporary traffic regulations may occur only during dignitary movements.

(With inputs from PTI)