G-20 summit an opportunity to display India’s capability: Modi on day 1 of winter session

New Delhi: G-20 summit is not just a diplomatic event, but an opportunity to display India’s capability before the world in a holistic manner, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, the first day of the winter session of Parliament.
“We are meeting today at a time when India has got the opportunity to preside over the G-20. The manner in which India has made a space in the global community, the manner in which expectations with India have increased and the manner in which India is increasing its participation on global platforms, it is a huge opportunity to host the G20 Presidency at such a time. This G-20 Summit is not just a diplomatic event, but this G-20 summit is an opportunity to display India’s capability before the world in a holistic manner," said the Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Modi said that in this session, efforts will be made to take important decisions for growth and development of the country amid the current global situation. “I am sure that all political parties will add more value to the discussion, give new strength to the decisions with their views and help in highlighting the direction more clearly."
Modi urged all the party leaders and floor leaders to give more opportunities to those who have come to the House for the first time, the new MPs, the young lawmakers, and help increase their participation in discussions for their bright future and prepare the future generation of democracy.
This winter session of Parilament is significant as the country has completed 75 years of independence and is now moving forward in the journey of ‘Amrit Kaal’, said the Prime Minister.
