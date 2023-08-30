The G20 Summit is poised to begin on September 9 in New Delhi. The event, spanning two days, will witness participation from representatives of both member nations and guest nations. The focal point of the summit will involve deliberations on a range of economic reforms. Here are all the questions frequently asked about the G20 Summit.

What is G20?

Established in 1999, the Group of Twenty (G20) is a consortium comprised of twenty of the world's largest economies. The main purpose behind its inception was to create a platform where significant industrialized and developing economies could convene to engage in discussions about matters concerning global economic and financial stability.

The G20 nations collectively account for approximately 85% of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), more than 75% of the worldwide trade, and approximately two-thirds of the global population.

The G20, consisting of 19 individual nations (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom, and the United States) along with the European Union, collectively forms a prominent international assembly.

How G20 Works?

As per the central government website on the G20 Summit, the G20 was upgraded to the level of heads of state, and government in the wake of the global economic and financial crisis of 2007, and, in 2009, was designated the “premier forum for international economic cooperation".

The G20 Presidency oversees the G20 agenda over a span of one year and takes on the role of hosting the Summit. In the year 2022, Indonesia assumed the G20 presidency. Following that, Brazil is set to take on the presidency for the upcoming year.

Within the G20, there are two concurrent tracks: the Finance Track and the Sherpa Track. The Finance Track is led by Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, while the Sherpa Track is guided by Sherpas following the Finance Track.

The G20 process from the Sherpa side is coordinated by the Sherpas of member countries, who are personal emissaries of the Leaders. Finance Track is led by Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of the member countries.

Where US President Joe Biden and leaders from other countries will stay?

In addition to the robust security measures planned for Delhi, the preparations also encompass the provision of accommodations for the delegates. More than 30 hotels have been selected to accommodate the delegates throughout the duration of the event.

As per media reports, among the hotels in Delhi, those catering to the delegates include ITC Maurya, Taj Mansingh, Taj Palace, Hotel Oberoi, Hotel Lalit, The Lodhi, Le Meridien, Hyatt Regency, Shangri-La, Leela Palace, Hotel Ashoka, Eros Hotel, The Surya, Radisson Blu Plaza, JW Marriott, Sheraton, The Leela Ambience Convention, Hotel Pullman, Rosette Hotel, and The Imperial.

According to a report by Business Today citing sources, President Biden is set to reside at the ITC Maurya Sheraton during the summit.

Enhanced security measures will be enforced, with Secret Service commandos stationed on every hotel floor. A dedicated elevator will be installed to transport the President to his room on the 14th floor. About 400 rooms have been reserved in the hotel for this purpose.

China President Xi Jinping's accommodation will be at the Taj Palace, while PM Sunak's stay will be at the Shangri-La Hotel.

President Macron is scheduled to stay at the Claridges Hotel, and PM Albanese's lodging will be at the Imperial Hotel.

As per media reports, approximately 23 hotels in Delhi and an additional nine in the National Capital Region (NCR) have been designated to accommodate the G20 delegates. Notably, the Oberoi Hotel will provide lodging for the Turkish delegation, while Le Meridien will be the chosen accommodation for delegations from Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, and Spain.

The Lalit Hotel has been selected to host the Canadian and Japanese delegations, while the Korean delegation will be accommodated at the Oberoi Gurugram. The Egyptian delegation is slated to stay at the ITC Sheraton in Saket, the Leela Hotel in Gurugram will house the Saudi Arabian delegation and the Taj Mahal Hotel in Delhi will accommodate the UAE delegation, Business Today reported.

What is the venue of the G20 Summit 2023?

The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi at ‘Bharat Mandappam’ at ITPO Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan. The event will be held on Septemberr 9 and 10. In addition to the primary summit location, foreign delegates are also set to visit key venues of the national capital like Rajghat, IARI Pusa, and NGMA (Jaipur House).

G20 Summit Full Schedule

September 3-6: 4th Sherpa Meeting

September 5-6: Finance Deputies Meeting

September 6: Joint Sherpas and Finance Deputies Meeting

September 9 - 10: Meeting of Ministers at the G20 Summit

September 13-14: 4th Sustainable Finance Working Group Meeting in Varanasi

September 14 - 16: 4th Meeting for the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion in Mumbai

September 18 - 19: 4th Framework Working Group Meeting in Raipur.

G20 Summit 2023: Logo

The G20 Logo is inspired from India's national flag and contains vibrant colour of the ‘Tiranga’, ie saffron, white, green, and blue. The seamless combination of lotus coloured in white green and blue with the Earth adds on to the beauty of the logo. At a time, when climate change is causing severe loss of life, property and resources, the Earth in the logo reminds of the urgency to opt for an environmentally conscious approach. Beneath G20 logo, ‘Bharat’ is written in the Devanagari script.

G20 Summit 2023: Theme

The theme of the international summit is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or “One Earth · One Family · One Future." It is derived from a famous ancient Sanskrit text, Maha Upanishad. The theme, which gives the message of global unity, is a perfect slogan for the international grouping.

It also highlights the concept of LiFE and signifies environmentally sustainable and responsible choices.These choices are pertinent not only at the individul level but also at national level.

Who is attending G20 Summit 2023 and who giving it a miss?

Some of the leaders who will attend the event in New Delhi include US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be able to attend it.

What are the security measures taken by Delhi Police ahead of G20 Summit?

To avert any hostages during the G20 summit in Delhi, a total of 69 explosive detection dogs from the police K9 squad will be strategically placed at critical locations across the New Delhi district. The team includes 13 trained dogs that were acquired from the Indian Army's RVC (Remount and Veterinary Corps) unit.

Delhi Police has prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, hang-gliders and hot air balloons in the national capital from August 29 to September 12 for security reasons, officials said.

An order to this effect was issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Tuesday.

It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of "sub-conventional aerial platforms" like paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), remotely-piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, or by para-jumping from aircraft etc, the order stated.

What is India's priority?

Green Development, Climate Finance and LiFE

2) Accelerated, Inclusive and Resilient Growth

3) Accelerating Progress on SDGs

4) Technological Transformation and Digital Public Infrastructure

5) Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century

6) Women-led Development

