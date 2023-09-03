G20 Summit: Anti-drone systems, 130,000 security officers to guard Delhi1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 07:39 PM IST
About 130,000 security personnel will be deployed as India is set to host the world's most powerful leaders at the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. The arrangements will be a showcase for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's growing presence on the world stage
