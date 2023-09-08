comScore
G20 Summit: Argentina President Alberto Angel Fernandez arrives in New Delhi

 1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST Livemint

Argentina's envoy to India praised India's role in the expansion of BRICS and said his country's inclusion in the group would not have been possible without India's support. India-Argentina relations encompass political, economic, scientific, and technological cooperation.

Argentina's President Alberto Angel Fernandez on Friday arrived in New Delhi to participate in the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled for September 9-10.

Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, Faggan Singh Kulaste, warmly welcomed Fernandez at the Delhi airport.

Following the 15th BRICS summit, the five-member BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) invited Argentina along with five other countries to join the alliance.

Argentina’s envoy to India, Hugo Javier Gobbi praised India's role in the expansion of BRICS and said that "his country's inclusion in the group would not have been possible without India's support".

Moreover, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, India-Argentina relations are cordial and encompass political, economic, scientific and technological cooperation including Antarctic research and cultural cooperation.

India and Argentina have always supported each other on major international issues as well as India´s candidature to various UN and multilateral bodies. Argentina has always expressed its gratitude, in particular, for India´s support to Argentina on, the sovereignty issue of the Malvinas Islands and, recently on the issue of sovereign debt servicing and holdout creditors.

India is all set to host the G20 Leader's Summit in New Delhi at the recently inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10. This marks the inaugural G20 Summit held under India's presidency and is expected to witness the participation of numerous international leaders and delegates.

Elaborate preparations and logistical arrangements have been put in place for the summit, with the aim of highlighting India's cultural influence and its contemporary image on the global stage.

The 18th G20 Summit represents the culmination of a year-long series of G20 processes and meetings involving ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

“Our G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow travellers in the Global South, whose voice often goes unheard," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said last December.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST
