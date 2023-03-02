According to Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, the G20 meeting is expected to provide a clear and strong message on the issue of terrorism, its challenges, and the need for the G20 countries to come together to address and defeat it comprehensively. “What we expect from tomorrow’s meet is a clear, strong all-encompassing message on the problem of terrorism, its challenges and the need for the G20 countries to come together to fight, address and defeat it comprehensively. Naturally, crypto will form one constituent of it," he added, as reported by ANI.