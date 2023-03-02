Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the G20 to bridge differences over Ukraine and focus on building consensus on pressing global challenges.
"The experience of the last few years -- financial crisis, climate change, pandemic, terrorism and wars -- clearly shows that global governance has failed," Modi said in a recorded statement opening the meeting of G20 foreign ministers.
"We are meeting at a time of deep global divisions... We all have our positions and our perspectives on how these tensions (can) be resolved. However, as the leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility for those who are not in this room," Modi said.
India had wanted its G20 presidency this year to focus on issues such as alleviating poverty and climate finance, but Russia's war with Ukraine has so far crowded out other agenda items. Here's are a look at the issues that needs urgent attention of the G20.
Soaring inflation, green development
The foreign ministers of the world's largest economies will hold talks on dealing with sinking economic growth, soaring inflation, and surging prices of food, fuel, and fertilizers.
India's External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar chaired two sessions during the G20 meeting.
Terrorism, Cryptocurrency
The threat of terrorism and the role of cryptocurrencies in combating it will be discussed.
According to Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, the G20 meeting is expected to provide a clear and strong message on the issue of terrorism, its challenges, and the need for the G20 countries to come together to address and defeat it comprehensively. “What we expect from tomorrow’s meet is a clear, strong all-encompassing message on the problem of terrorism, its challenges and the need for the G20 countries to come together to fight, address and defeat it comprehensively. Naturally, crypto will form one constituent of it," he added, as reported by ANI.
Russia-Ukraine war
The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine was significant topic of discussion during meeting of foreign ministers. The impact of the war on the global economy and development was also be discussed.
Russia had stated that it plans to use the conference to share its perspective on who is responsible for the current political and economic crises. The country has criticized what it sees as the cynical use of illegal sanctions, the artificial breakup of cross-border supply chains, and the imposition of price ceilings that have harmed the global economy.
Representatives from 40 countries, including non-G20 members, and 13 international organisations, are expected to attend the crucial conference.
(With inputs from agencies)
