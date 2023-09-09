G20 Summit: ‘Bali was Bali, New Delhi is Delhi’ Jaishankar defends Delhi Declaration text on Russia-Ukraine conflict2 min read 09 Sep 2023, 10:09 PM IST
India's External Affairs Minister addresses criticism of the New Delhi G20 Leadership Declaration's silence on Russia and vague language on Ukraine war.
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday talked about the New Delhi G20 Leadership Declaration that called upon for peace in Ukraine. While the adoption of the declaration was hailed as something with ‘100% consensus', and ‘historic’, it also earned criticism for being silent on Russia, and for talking about war ‘in Ukraine’ instead of war ‘against Ukraine’.