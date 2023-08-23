G20 Summit: Banks in Delhi to remain closed on THESE dates1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 08:30 PM IST
Citing the intense activity in the city around the G20 Summit, the administration has decided to keep all the banks closed in New Delhi from 8 to 10 September
The G20 Leaders Summit is inching closer and the administration is full on preparation mode for the big event. The event will see the arrival of world leaders from across the globe including US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Citing the intense activity in the city around the G20 Summit, the administration has decided to keep all the banks closed in New Delhi from 8 to 10 September.