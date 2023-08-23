The G20 Leaders Summit is inching closer and the administration is full on preparation mode for the big event. The event will see the arrival of world leaders from across the globe including US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Citing the intense activity in the city around the G20 Summit, the administration has decided to keep all the banks closed in New Delhi from 8 to 10 September.

The move is to manage the traffic congestion in the city during the G20 event which will mark the arrival of many dignitaries.

"Since most of the arrivals will take place September 8 and delegates will depart to their respective countries on September 10-11, there will be a massive movement of traffic which needs to be curtailed to ensure safe passage for the delegates from airport to hotels and to the other venues during the summit," Delhi Police's Special Commissioner said in a letter to Chief Secretary.

In the past few days, Delhi Police conducted mock drills around Pragati Maidan- the venue for the G20 Leaders Summit and around various hotels where the dignitaries are scheduled to stay. The security forces underwent special drills during the preparation of the G20 event.

Delhi government also announced public holidays in schools from 8-10 September. As per the orders that are yet to receive the LG's nod, all offices of the city government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and private offices will remain closed.

5-star hotels booked in Delhi

India is holding the grand G20 event and popular world leaders like Joe Biden, Xi Jinping, Emanual Macron, and Justin Trudeau will arrive in New Delhi for the international event. As per the reports, for the dignitaries rooms have been booked in leading 5-star hotels like ITC Maurya, Taj Palace, The Oberoi, The Lodhi, The Imperial, and Le Meridien.

The officials of the respective missions of the countries are grappling with the high tariffs on hotels. “A hotel in Aerocity was quoting ₹20 lakh a night for its best suite. By way of comparison, the top suites in hotels in Rome during the G20 summit of 2021 were going for a little more than ₹4 lahks a night, while the going rate for suites in Bali during last year’s G20 Summit was in the range of about ₹1.5 lahks," one of the people cited above said as per Hindustan Times.