India hosted the two-day G20 Summit over the weekend with many dubbing the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration a ‘coup’ for the Narendra Modi government. The Prime Minister also held bilateral talks with leading global leaders in attendance – including US President Joe Biden during this time.

“We held substantial discussions on how to strengthen the partnership between India and the United States…I raised the importance of respecting human rights and the vital role the civil society and a free press have in building a strong and prosperous country with PM Modi," Biden said on Sunday while addressing a press conference in Vietnam.

The POTUS also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and hospitality.

Speaking about strained ties with China on Sunday, the POTUS insisted that he did not want to ‘contain’ the other country.

“I just want to make sure we have a relationship with China that is on the up and up, squared away. And one of the ways you do that is you make sure that we are talking about the same things. We have an opportunity to strengthen alliances around the world, to maintain stability. That's what this trip was all about, having India cooperate much more with the United States, be closer with the United States, Vietnam being closer with the United States. It's not about containing China. It's about having a stable base, a stable base in Indo-Pacific..." he added.

Biden arrived in New Delhi for his first visit since becoming President for the G20 Summit on Friday. He also held wide-ranging talks with Modi, with both leaders vowing to “deepen and diversify" the bilateral major defence partnership while welcoming forward movement in India's procurement of 31 drones and joint development of jet engines.

(With inputs from agencies)