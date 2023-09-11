G20 Summit: Biden flagged importance of human rights, free press and more during interaction with PM Modi1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 05:11 AM IST
Prime Minister Modi held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden this week amid the G20 Summit.
India hosted the two-day G20 Summit over the weekend with many dubbing the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration a ‘coup’ for the Narendra Modi government. The Prime Minister also held bilateral talks with leading global leaders in attendance – including US President Joe Biden during this time.