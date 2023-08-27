G20 Summit: BJP, AAP spar over funding for capital's makeover

The BJP Sunday said whatever beautification or development work related to the G20 summit that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out was thanks to funds from the Centre.

Refuting the claims made by the BJP, the AAP dispensation in the national capital said it is shocked to see that the "BJP had to pass the developmental work done by the city government as its own".

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed that even the wall painting concept was introduced by the Centre first in the Pragati Maidan tunnel and later in the NDMC area.

Sachdeva said it is regrettable that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers "are shamelessly trying to steal credit for Delhi's makeover by making social media posts".

The Delhi BJP president "I challenge Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal to cite even one project of beautification or development done by his government in Delhi for G20 preparations,"

Sachdeva said, the Delhi BJP unit will soon hold a press conference and present a full list of only G20-related development projects in the city funded by the Centre.

"Using small videos, Delhi BJP spokespersons and office bearers will take the Narendra Modi government's contribution in Delhi's makeover to the people," he added.

Meanwhile , the AAP government in national capital accused the BJP of playing dirty politics at a time when the country is going to host the G20 Summit.

"All money on PWD roads was spent by the PWD of Delhi government and all money on the MCD roads was spent by the MCD. The central government has only spent money wherever NDMC and NHAI roads stand," AAP said.

"This level of politics is not going to help the country. We are about to host the G20 Summit where India is leading the charge, but the only thing BJP cares about is playing dirty politics," the AAP added.