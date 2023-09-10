G20 Summit: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's plane suffers from technical snag, delegation to stay in India till….1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 09:44 PM IST
G20 Summit: The plane of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has suffered from some technical snag and the delegation of Canada which was scheduled to return on Sunday will stay back in India till the engineering team on the ground rectifies the issue, the officials from the airport told news agency ANI. Justin Trudeau landed in New Delhi on Friday for the G20 Summit and he was received Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.