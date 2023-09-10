G20 Summit: The plane of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has suffered from some technical snag and the delegation of Canada which was scheduled to return on Sunday will stay back in India till the engineering team on the ground rectifies the issue, the officials from the airport told news agency ANI. Justin Trudeau landed in New Delhi on Friday for the G20 Summit and he was received Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The G20 Summit under India's presidency concluded successfully on Sunday. The biggest takeaway from India's presidency of G20 is the consensus reached on the New Delhi G20 Leaders Declaration. As per foreign observers, very few people were expecting a consensus due to the differing positions on the Russia-Ukraine war. But, under the leadership of India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Indian diplomats made the consensus possible.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not very popular in India owing to his non-committal attitude against the pro-Khalistan activists in Canada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Justin Trudeau met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various aspects of the India-Canada relationship. Justin Trudeau even addressed a press conference after the summit where he spoke on various issues including the Khalistan issue.

On Khalistan issue "I think on the issue of the community, it is important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada. The flip side of it, we also highlighted the importance of respecting the rule of law and we did talk about foreign interference..." Justin Trudeau said when asked about the Khalistan issue.

“India is an extraordinarily important economy in the world and an important partner to Canada" Trudeau added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canada's administration has repeatedly used things like freedom of expression and peaceful protest to defend anti-India activities in the country.

“Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest and it is extremely important to us.. at the same time we are always there to prevent violence and to push back against hatred," Justin Trudeau said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}