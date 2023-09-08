Traders in Chandni Chowk have enlisted the services of approximately 100 female entrepreneurs serving as proficient translators, capable of communicating fluently in languages such as English, French, Spanish, and others, to ensure that foreign visitors enjoy a smooth and hassle-free experience during the G20 Summit .

As reported by PTI, "the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has partnered with these women entrepreneurs, fashion designers, influencers, bloggers, salon and boutique owners who are fluent in languages such as English, French, Spanish and German to work as translators, its chairman Brijesh Goyal said.

“These women will assist the traders of Chandani Chowk market in communicating with foreign visitors on September 8-10, he said. They will be engaged on voluntary basis", he said.

Among the group of women entrepreneurs and businesswomen participating in this initiative are notable individuals like Mohika Sawhney, Emeli Munshi, Gauri Webster, Vandana Rao, Chhaya Singh, Neeru Sehgal, and Shweta Rajpal.

Goyal further mentioned that the CTI (Chandni Chowk Traders' Association) has forwarded a roster of volunteers to the Ministry of External Affairs. This will enable the ministry to get in touch with them, not only to assist traders in various markets but also to provide support to foreign delegates during the summit.

Numerous well-known markets situated within the restricted area of New Delhi will remain shut during the G20 Summit. However, Chandni Chowk, renowned for its culinary delights and shopping opportunities, as well as its close proximity to historic landmarks, is expected to be a major attraction for summit attendees and visitors alike.

Shop owners have expressed that these precautionary measures will greatly aid in ensuring smooth communication and interaction with foreign guests during the summit.

"Our aim is to make Chandni Chowk, which is well known all over the country, famous in other countries also," Goyal said.

Shop owners expressed their enthusiasm regarding the summit and said such a programme had never happened before.

"We are proud that the event will draw so many foreign visitors here and we welcome all of them to the Walled City," said a local trader.

A large number of prominent roads and other areas in the city have been cleaned and beautified in the run-up to the G20 Leaders' Summit, which is slated to be held on September 9-10 at the newly built international convention centre at Pragati Maidan.

(With inputs from PTI)