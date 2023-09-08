G20 Summit: Chandni Chowk employs female translators to enhance experience for foreign guests2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 07:55 AM IST
Traders in Chandni Chowk enlist female entrepreneurs as translators for G20 Summit visitors; shops remain open.
Traders in Chandni Chowk have enlisted the services of approximately 100 female entrepreneurs serving as proficient translators, capable of communicating fluently in languages such as English, French, Spanish, and others, to ensure that foreign visitors enjoy a smooth and hassle-free experience during the G20 Summit.