G20 Summit: Coordination between economies is needed, Ajay Seth
- On February 24–25, 2023, Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) conference under the G20 Indian Presidency.
On February 24–25, 2023, Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) conference under the G20 Indian Presidency. This meeting will be jointly officiated by RBI Governor Dr. Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×