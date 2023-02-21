G20 Summit: Coordination between economies is needed, Ajay Seth

Jyoti Prakash Gadia, Managing Director, Resurgent India said “The Presidency of G20 assigned to India for 2023 has provided us a unique opportunity of highlighting the global challanges with respect to the issues relating to Developing countries and deliberating on possible solutions with Indian perspective. The meeting of Finance Ministers and Heads of Central Banks of the participating countries of G20, to be held on 24- 25 February is expected to discuss a wide range of issues with regard to the economic problems being faced at the global level and the need for a collaborative approach to find pragmatic solutions for the benefit of all in the spirit of 'Vasudev Kudumbakam '.As the heads of International Organisations are also participating,the role of multilateral agencies like world Bank ,IMF ,ADB etc is likely to me deliberated upon with specific reference to need for infrastructure development and issues relating to Urbanization, removal of poverty and equitable growth. The Climate change and sustainable finance is also an important issue likely to be discussed with reference to the creation of the 'Loss an Damage ' fund as proposed in COP 27 meeting."