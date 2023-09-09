G20 Summit Day 2: Rajghat visit, tree planting ceremony- events scheduled for leaders on 10 September2 min read 09 Sep 2023, 08:38 PM IST
India hosts G20 Summit in Delhi, adopts New Delhi Leadership Declaration, announces India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor, and inducts African Union as permanent member.
India is hosting the 18th Group of 20 or G20 Summit in national capital Delhi. The G20 leaders saw a productive day 1 on Saturday, 9 September. The important decisions taken on the first day of the G20 Summit included adoption of the New Delhi Leadership Declaration, announcement of a mega India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor and induction of the African Union (AU) as permanent member of the Group of 20.