India is hosting the 18th Group of 20 or G20 Summit in national capital Delhi. The G20 leaders saw a productive day 1 on Saturday, 9 September. The important decisions taken on the first day of the G20 Summit included adoption of the New Delhi Leadership Declaration, announcement of a mega India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor and induction of the African Union (AU) as permanent member of the Group of 20.

As the G20 leaders and a 170 guests gather at Bharat Mandapam on the dinner invite by President of India Droupadi Murmu, let's take a look at what is on agenda for the second day of the G20 Summit.

The G20 Summit began at the Bharat Mandapam on Saturday and will conclude on Sunday.

G20 Summit Day 2 (10 September 2023) Agenda 8:15 am to 9 am: The leaders and heads of the delegations will arrive at Rajghat in individual motorcades.

9:00 am to 9:20 am: The leaders will then lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi. Also, a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs.

9:20 am: Leaders and Heads of Delegations will then move to Bharat Mandapam's Leaders' Lounge.

9:40 am to 10:15 am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation at Bharat Mandapam

10:15am–10:30am: Tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam's South Plaza

10:30 am–12:30 pm: The third session of the summit, called 'One Future', will take place at the venue, followed by the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

G20 Summit Day 1 ( 9 September 2023) Highlights India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor Plans for an ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor were unveiled on Saturday. This economic corridor of rail and shipping links aims to bolster trade between India, the Middle East and Europe, a modern-day Spice Route to bind regions that account for about a third of the global economy.

The US signed an agreement with India, Middle Eastern countries and the European Union aimed at connecting them via a network of railways and sea routes.

New Delhi Declaration adopted, call for peace in Ukraine In a major breakthrough, the G20 adopted the New Delhi Leaders Summit Declaration. Asserting that "today's era must not be of war", the New Delhi Declaration of G20 countries on Saturday called on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty and said the peaceful resolution of conflicts as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical.

Notably, the G20 final statement, released a day before the summit formally closes, was less sharply worded over the war than one issued during last year's meeting in Bali and didn't mention Russia's invasion directly.

The wording on the contentious issue of Russia's war in Ukraine was limited to a call to avoid forcefully seizing territory or using nuclear weapons.

African Union made permanent member of G20 The Group of 20 top world economies welcomed the African Union as a member at their annual summit Saturday. There was widespread support for adding the AU to the G20, making it the second regional bloc to become a permanent member after the European Union and adding momentum to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive to give a greater voice to the Global South.