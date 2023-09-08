Group of 20 leaders have arrived at Delhi, India to attend the Summit meet to be held between 9-10 September. US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, were the delegates who arrived on Friday among others.

Modi held bilateral meetings with Biden, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Mauritian PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Friday evening. In their meeting, Modi and Biden reviewed the progress made on the decisions they took during the prime minister's state visit to Washington in June.

The leaders were welcomed by traditional dance performances by various troupes and a smiling IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva danced to the beat of the music at the airport.

According to media reports, the G20 leaders will be treated to an exquisite Indian vegetarian platter with delicacies from across the country.

Here's a list of what the world leaders will have for dinner on Friday, 8 September

Salad

Tossed Indian Green Salad

Pasta and grilled vegetable salad

Chickpea Sundal

Soup

Roasted Almond and vegetable broth

Vegetarian Main Course

Paneer Lababdar (Uttar Pradesh dish)

Potato Lyonnaise

Subz Korma (Andhra Pradesh dish)

Kaju Matar Makhana

Penne in Arrabiata Sauce

Lentil

Jawar Dal Tadka (Uttar Pradesh dish)

Rice

Pyaz Jeera Ki Pulao (Punjabi dish)

Indian Breads

Tandoori Roti, Butter Naan, Kulcha

Accompaniments

Cucumbar Raita

Tamarind and Date Chutney

Mix Pickle

Plain Curd

Dessert

Kuttu Malpua (Uttar Pradesh special)

Kesar Pista Rasmalai (Odisha special)

Warm Walnut and Ginger Pudding

Strawberry Ice Cream

Black Currant Ice Cream

The G20 leaders will deliberate on pressing global issues at the grouping's annual summit here on September 9 and 10. India is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current G20 chair.

The leaders of the influential grouping are being welcomed at the airport with cultural performances.

In its G20 presidency, India has been focusing on various issues such as inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience and equitable global health access.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).