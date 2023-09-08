G20 Summit: Delegates to have Subz Korma, Kaju Matar Makhana and more for dinner on Friday. Check full menu here1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 09:37 PM IST
G20 leaders arrive in Delhi for summit; Modi holds bilateral meetings; leaders to enjoy vegetarian dinner.
Group of 20 leaders have arrived at Delhi, India to attend the Summit meet to be held between 9-10 September. US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, were the delegates who arrived on Friday among others.