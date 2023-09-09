Amid the G20 summit in Delhi, Former BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover took late evening Porsche drives in the national capital. In a video shared on his Instagram, Grover gave a clear glimpse of clean roads, hotels, landmarks and fountains all lit up in the national capital.

In the post he captioned, “G20 - Late evening Porsche drives in Delhi ! Kuchh time guzariye roads par - Delhi is at its prettiest !!"

Users and fans commented on his post with some praising the beauty of Delhi while others criticizing the treatment of animals. with one user wrote, “Porsche batana jaroori tha?" while another user wrote, “They have killed so many stray dogs in attempt to keep the city clean for G20"

One user wrote, “Better late than never , it's our duty to maintain that beauty."

Another wrote, “The song suggests Sir is getting a feeling of Dubai while roaming outside the House in Delhi" One also said, “3 din mazze lelo Delhi k ... Baad mein sab jante hai humara vikaas" Some other wrote, “Views will stay same in Porsche or Maruti" Another wrote, “Please no. Look what's happening to the poor and animals"

Prior to the taking a stroll around the national capital at late night, Grover had also shared a video of the national capital during evening. In the post he called ‘Delhi in its Utopian state’

In a post on X, he wrote, “Most effective to implement a ‘chhutti’ on Friday for Delhiites. Love driving in Delhi during G20. Delhi in its Utopian state. This is at 5 PM - audio is actual silence !"