G20 Summit: 'Delhi at its prettiest' Ashneer Grover takes late evening Porsche drive around the city. Netizens react1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 10:19 AM IST
Former BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover takes late evening Porsche drives in Delhi during the G20 summit. He shared video on Instagram of the clean roads and lit up landmarks in the city. Users comment on his post, some praising the beauty of Delhi while others criticize the treatment of animals.
Amid the G20 summit in Delhi, Former BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover took late evening Porsche drives in the national capital. In a video shared on his Instagram, Grover gave a clear glimpse of clean roads, hotels, landmarks and fountains all lit up in the national capital.
Meanwhile, The 18th G20 Summit is being held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. A Leaders Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit. Formed in 1999, the G20 was setup to maintain global financial stability by incorporating middle-income countries. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.