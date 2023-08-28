G20 Summit: Delhi gets green makeover with 6.75 lakh flowering plants and foliage2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Around 6.75 lakh flowering plants and foliage will adorn Delhi's venues and roads for the upcoming G20 Summit.
As Delhi gears up for the upcoming G20 Summit that is scheduled to take place next month, around 6.75 lakh flowering plants and foliage will adorn designated venues and roads in the national capital, said Raj Niwas officials on Sunday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message