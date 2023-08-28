Around 6.75 lakh flowering plants and foliage will adorn Delhi's venues and roads for the upcoming G20 Summit.

As Delhi gears up for the upcoming G20 Summit that is scheduled to take place next month, around 6.75 lakh flowering plants and foliage will adorn designated venues and roads in the national capital, said Raj Niwas officials on Sunday.

The major locations that have been beautified with potted plants include the Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport Road, Palam Technical Area, India Gate C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Akbar Road roundabout, Delhi Gate, Rajghat and the ITPO, PTI reported.

The officials said that a preparatory meeting headed by LG VK Saxena took place on Sunday after which directions were issued identifying agencies who would undertake this drive and they were tasked with procuring a specific number of plants or pots, preferably from their own nurseries.

“This resulted in a seamless coordination between five departments or agencies undertaking the procurement and placement of these potted plants with the LG personally monitoring the progress of work and inspecting different corridors in the last couple of months," they said.

The official added that the forest department and the Delhi Parks and Garden Society placed 3.75 lakh plants (1.25 lakh foliage and 2.5 lakh flowering), while the PWD placed 50,000 (35,000 foliage and 15,000 flowering), the DDA one lakh (85,000 foliage and 15,000 flowering), the NDMC one lakh and the MCD 50,000 pots, as per PTI reports.

In total, 4.05 lakh potted foliage have already been placed along the 61 roads, and the remaining will be put in the first week of September. The LG also visited the Palam Air Force Station on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) is installing a series of waste-to-art themed installations, sculptures, and murals in public spaces. These installations are being placed at key locations like close to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Pragati Maidan and major avenue roads.

In a similar manner, the civic body's horticulture department has installed a giant installation of a ‘winged unicorn’ structure near Bhairon Marg close to Pragati Maidan. The installation is 10-foot tall and 12.6-foot-wide. Notably, Pragati Maidan is the main venue of the G20 Summit which will be held from September 8 to September 10.

Other than the installation of giant statues, two-dimensional panels will also be put up to showcase Indian classical and folk dances. These panels are put up along the Indraprastha Marg and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg in central Delhi, respectively, officials said.