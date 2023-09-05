Travel company MakeMyTrip faced criticism for sending an email to its customers stating that Delhi would be closed from 8-10 September due to the G20 Summit. The Delhi Police called the email false and clarified that movement would only be restricted in the New Delhi district.

The Delhi Police on 4 September called MakeMyTrip's email to its customers as false which read that ‘Delhi Bandh Hai’ from 8-10 September. The police in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), shared a screenshot of the email which was sent to customers and wrote ‘Delhi is not Bandh'. The Police also informed people that the movement will be restricted only in the New Delhi district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X , the Delhi Police wrote, “The email sent out by MakeMyTrip falsely claims that Delhi is closed from September 08th to 10th, 2023. In wake of the G20 Summit, there will be restrictions in New Delhi District. We request MakeMyTrip to retract their email & issue a clarification."

Travel company MakeMyTrip's email to its customers read, “Delhi Bandh Hai. But Unique staycation properties near Delhi-NCR khule hai. We just sorted your plans for the upcoming long weekend from 8-10 September. Rejuvenate with a relaxing staycation anywhere near Delhi NCR." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MakeMyTrip also replied the post and said that the email may have caused a misunderstanding and is open to misinterpretation. It wrote, “We acknowledge the concern. What our email meant was that Delhi educational institutions, banks, financial institutions, and most offices will be closed and that movement will be restricted in the New Delhi district. The email may have caused a misunderstanding and is open to misinterpretation. We are immediately sending a clarification to the same email base."

One of the user also shared a retraction sent by MakeMyTrip which read, “Our earlier mail was sent to inform you that Delhi educational institutions, banks and financial institutions and most offices will be closed from 8-10 September and hence it presents an opportunity for you to take a trip out of Delhi. We wish to clarify that essential services in New Delhi district will remain open, and although the movement would be restricted, bonafide residents of the area will be allowed." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 18th G20 Summit will be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10. This will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. A G20 Leaders’ declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

During the summit on September 9 and 10, establishments in the New Delhi area, including Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, will remain closed. Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, and Bhikaji Cama Place are designated as "sensitive areas," but no markets will be shut; movement will be regulated instead. Moreover, Cloud kitchens and delivery services won't be allowed in the New Delhi area during the summit. However, essential services like grocery stores, ATMs, and medical stores will remain open in the regulated zone. Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S.S. Yadav outlined a series of restrictions on online delivery services on September 4 at a press conference, in view of the upcoming G-20 Summit as reported by PTI.

On 1 September, Delhi Traffic Police has prepared a list of replies to some frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the traffic regulations in the city during the event. One of the question which was answered in the FAQs is “Will there be a lockdown-like situation in Delhi during the G-20 Summit?" to which it replied saying, “There will not be any lockdown-like situation during the G-20 Summit in Delhi. Delhi traffic police have endeavoured to ensure unhindered Metro services and to ensure that all modes of public transport are available with certain regulations. All medical shops, grocery shops, milk booths, and vegetable/fruit shops will remain open throughout Delhi including New Delhi. General traffic, including all types of commercial vehicles and buses shall be allowed to ply on Ring Road & road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other questions answered were ‘How will the G-20 Summit affect traffic movement in Delhi?’, ‘Will there be any restrictions on public transportation during the G-20 Summit in Delhi?,’ Will parking be available near Pragati Maidan during the G-20 Summit?', Are there any designated pick-up and drop-off points for private vehicles or taxis near Pragati Maidan during the G-20 Summit?, Will there be any special arrangements for public transportation near Pragati Maidan during the G-20 Summit?

To ensure the safety and well-being of attendees, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that ambulances would accompany the summit's convoys and be strategically stationed throughout the city. Additionally, 80 teams of doctors and nursing staff will be deployed to provide medical support to guests staying at various hotels. Five government hospitals and three private medical facilities in the national capital have also been put on "high alert" to respond to any emergency situations that may arise during the summit.