G-20 summit: Delhi LG to meet CM Kejri, other ministers to discuss preparations

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday will chair a meeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other ministers to discuss the preparations for G-20 summit. India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 and theme is revealed to be 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- One Earth, One Family, One Future, which illustrates India's motto of collectively responding to the immediate global challenges that face the world.

