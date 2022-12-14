G-20 summit: Delhi LG to meet CM Kejri, other ministers to discuss preparations

G-20 summit: Delhi LG to meet CM Kejri, other ministers to discuss preparations1 min read . 05:45 AM IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday will chair a meeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other ministers to discuss the preparations for G-20 summit. India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 and theme is revealed to be 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- One Earth, One Family, One Future, which illustrates India's motto of collectively responding to the immediate global challenges that face the world.
Earlier last week, prime minister Narendra Modi urged all Governors, LGs and CMs to put in their best efforts to make the international event a success.
Today's meeting will be held at 11 AM at LG Office.
In Delhi, the LG will head several projects related to upcoming G20 events like refurbishing roads- especially those from and to IGI Airport, Ring and Radial roads, the establishment of Baansera on Yamuna Bank and the rejuvenation of water bodies including the Najafgarh Drain, Asola Bhati Mines and Roshanara garden amongst others.
During the meet with Governors, LGs and CMs, the prime minister stated that India's G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation, and is a unique opportunity to showcase the country's strengths. He further urged all states to co-operate to organise various G20 event
The Prime Minister further emphasized the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of the states/UTs in the organisation of various G20 event
According to the official press release, PM Modi pointed out that the G20 Presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of our country.
Highlighting a large number of visitors coming to India during India's G20 Presidency and the international media focus on various events, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of States and UTs utilizing this opportunity to rebrand themselves as an attractive business, investments and tourism destinations.
He also reiterated the need to ensure people's participation in the G20 events by a whole-of-government and a whole-of-society approach.
(With inputs from agencies)
