G20 Summit Preparations: The Delhi Police will hold a 'carcade' rehearsal from various points to Pragati Maidan today, August 27, Sunday, ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled in the national capital next month, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

Police said that traffic was regulated at several places from 9 am to 12:30 pm to facilitate the rehearsals today.

The roads where traffic will be regulated are Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Barakhamba Road traffic signal, Janpath-Kartavya Path, Vivekanand Marg, under the Lodhi Road flyover, Shanti Van Chowk, Joseph Tito Marg-Siri Fort Road, Press Enclave Road-Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road and Saleem Garh Bypass, PTI reported.

The cops have asked commuters to plan their journeys accordingly as they may experience congestion on these roads and junctions.

In addition, motorists are also requested to have patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline, and follow the directions of traffic police personnel deployed at all intersections, police added.

Meanwhile, several flights have reportedly been canceled from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Around 160 flights have been canceled at Delhi Airport from September 8 to September 10 due to the G20 Summit.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates IGI Airport, received requests from airlines for the cancelation of 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights because of the G20 Summit event which is scheduled to take place on 9 and 10 September.

Notably, there will be no impact on the international flights.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also urged the people of Delhi to help make the upcoming G20 Summit a success despite the inconvenience they might have to face due to the presence of several world leaders here next month.

He even sought forgiveness from people in advance for the inconvenience they might have to face due to the arrangements for the G20 Summit.