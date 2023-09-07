G20 Summit: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a drop in temperature and cloudy weather in Delhi ahead of the summit. To regularly monitor the city weather during summit, the weather forecasting agency will also begin to release special bulletin from Thursday.

As per the latest bulletin, weather in the city is likely to remain pleasant with cloudy sky that can also be accompanied with strong winds. This will lead to a drop in temperature in next 2-3 days.

G20 Summit special bulletin to be released from today

The India Meteorological Department has installed an additional automatic weather station near Pragati Maidan -- the G20 Summit venue -- to provide specialised and real-time weather forecasts in view of the high-level event.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) round-the-clock weather monitoring for the summit will begin on Thursday morning.

The weather office will issue tailored weather updates and forecasts and these will be accessible through a dedicated webpage on the IMD website at mausam.imd.gov.in/g20.

The webpage will provide real-time data from the newly deployed automatic weather station (AWS) near the G20 Summit venue, offering precise information on air temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction and rainfall.

The data will be updated at 15-minute intervals, ensuring that users have the most accurate and up-to-date weather information at their fingertips, the IMD said.

Similar information will be available for nine other key locations across Delhi -- the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi railway station, Chandni Chowk, Akshardham Temple, Bahai/Lotus Temple, Qutab Minar, Red Fort/Rajghat, Delhi University and Lodhi Road (Lodhi Garden).

The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held on September 9-10. The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.