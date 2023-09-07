G20 Summit: Delhi to witness cloudy sky for next 2-3 days; IMD to issue special weather bulletin for summit from today1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST
G20 Summit Delhi: Ahead of the summit, the city will embrace pleasant weather with cloudy sky and temperature drop. To monitor the weather, the IMD will release G20 summit special bulletin from Thursday
G20 Summit: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a drop in temperature and cloudy weather in Delhi ahead of the summit. To regularly monitor the city weather during summit, the weather forecasting agency will also begin to release special bulletin from Thursday.