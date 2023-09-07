Delhi police impose traffic restrictions and public holidays during G20 Summit; citizens advised to avoid certain areas.

In a bid to ensure smooth traffic flow on September 9 and 10 and help commuters to avoid snarls, Delhi Traffic Police launched its G20 Virtual Help Desk for real-time traffic updates during the G20 Summit.

G20 Virtual Help Desk can be accessed by clicking on the link.

Last week, Delhi police announced that several traffic restriction will be imposed in the city to ensure smooth traffic during the mega event. Delhi government has also announce public holidays on 8, 9 and 10 September. Schools, colleges and office will remain closed for 3 days.

Avoid these routes from tomorrow: Delhi police directive On Wednesday, Delhi traffic police appealed to the citizens to avoid walking or cycling in the India Gate or Kartavya Path area.

Addressing a press briefing, Delhi Special Commissioners of Police Traffic, SS Yadav said, “We have appealed to the citizens to avoid going out for walking, picnic or cycling in the India Gate or Kartavya Path area."

In a message to commuters, the Delhi traffic police said that bus and metro services, with partial restrictions, will be available during the mega summit.

"Only New Delhi and NDMC have been included in the controlled zone. Bus services and metro services will be available. The services at Pragati Maidan and Supreme Court metro station will be affected," he said, adding that online delivery of essential services will be allowed.

"But, Swiggy, Domino's food delivery will not be allowed in the New Delhi area," he added.

The senior official also advised the general public to download the indigenous MapmyIndia app, which will help commuters take alternative routes and reach their destination.

"It is advised for the people to use MapmyIndia app which is an indigenous navigation application so that it becomes easier for people to reach their destination," Yadav added.

