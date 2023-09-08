G20 Summit Delhi: US President Joe Biden not planning to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 11:52 AM IST
G20 Summit Delhi: India hosts G20 Summit in New Delhi, with world leaders attending. Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be present. US President Joe Biden does not plan to meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. The summit aims to maintain global financial stability.
With murals, graffiti and painted walls, the G20 Summit being held in New Delhi under India’s Presidency will draw the participation of the top leaders. India is hosting the G20 Leaders Summit at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan on September 9-10. World leaders have started arriving in India to attend the G20 Summit. This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. Formed in 1999, the G20 was setup to maintain global financial stability by incorporating middle-income countries.