With murals, graffiti and painted walls, the G20 Summit being held in New Delhi under India’s Presidency will draw the participation of the top leaders. India is hosting the G20 Leaders Summit at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan on September 9-10. World leaders have started arriving in India to attend the G20 Summit. This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. Formed in 1999, the G20 was setup to maintain global financial stability by incorporating middle-income countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the summit, the national capital will host to US President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among world leaders. Chinese President Xi Jinping has planned to skip the G20 summit whereas Premier Li Qiang will represent the country.

Meanwhile a White House official has said that President Joe Biden who departed to India to attend the G20 Summit does not intend to meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang this weekend, as reported by Bloomberg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The president’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, briefed reporters on the summit agenda after the president left Washington on the trip, which will also take him to Vietnam.

The president's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, briefed reporters on the summit agenda after the president left Washington on the trip, which will also take him to Vietnam.

"We don't have a plan for the president to engage with the Chinese premier at this time," Sullivan said as quoted by Bloomberg. He had been asked about a Wall Street Journal report that Chinese nationals had gained entry to American military bases, and if that would be brought up in New Delhi.

Early this week, Biden expressed disappointment after it was reported that China’s leader, Xi Jinping, did not plan to attend the summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin also will not attend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The American president intends to seize on their absence to court nations that they have tried to influence.

Speaking of Biden's schedule for G20, on Saturday i.e. on 9 September, he will be participating in an official arrival and handshake with PM Modi. He will then participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit Session 1: “One Earth".

Later in the day, he is also slated to take part in the G20 Leaders’ Summit Session 2: “One Family" of the G20. The US President will also participate in a Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event. His day will wrap with a dinner and cultural program with G20 Leaders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 10 September, Biden will visit the Raj Ghat Memorial along with other G20 Leaders. From India, Biden is set to travel to Hanoi, Vietnam.

Meanwhile, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. A G20 Leaders’ declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings. The next G20 presidency is going to be taken over by Brazil in 2024, followed by South Africa in 2025.