G20 Summit: 'Dilwalon ki dilli saji hui hai', says Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal 08 Sep 2023, 05:49 PM IST
With India all set for the G20 Summit, beginning on Saturday, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on 8 September expressed his pride and happiness on social media saying it will be 'the golden opportunity to convert our soft power into our strongest power'.
Agarwal also proposed a ‘janta ka manifesto’ in his next tweet.
The G20 Summit is all set to kick off as leaders have started arriving in Delhi on Friday. The leaders arrived in India for the Summit include Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentine President Alberto Fernández, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Azali Assoumani, and others.
As per details, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with three world leaders on Friday, including US President Joe Biden at his residence.
He will also meet Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Friday eve.
On Saturday (9 September), Prime Minister Modi is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak, and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida. He will hold a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. Furthermore, the Prime Minister will have a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
And on Sunday (10 September), PM Modi will have a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will be having a pull-aside meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He will have bilateral meetings with leaders from Comoros, Turkey, South Korea, UAE, Nigeria, Brazil, the European Union, and the European Council.
India assumed the G20 presidency on 1 December 2022, and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.