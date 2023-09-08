With India all set for the G20 Summit, beginning on Saturday, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on 8 September expressed his pride and happiness on social media saying it will be 'the golden opportunity to convert our soft power into our strongest power'.

Taking to X, Agarwal wrote, "All eyes are on Bharat as we make history," adding, "Like every other Indian, I feel a sense of pride to see our Tiranga fly high with several other flags of the world."

Sharing an image of the G20 Summit from the national capital, he wrote, "Dilwalon ki dilli saji hui hai aur har Bhartiya aankhon mein garv hai. For the first time, we are hosting 20 world leaders, and with this G20 has become India’s red carpet to the world."

He also added, "We have always treated our guests with the feeling of atithi devo bhava. Yahi culture and values humari sabse badi takat hai...and now, we must give a boost to our tourism sector - and do this with speed and urgency. #G20 brings us the golden opportunity to convert our soft power into our strongest power, let’s make the most of it. Now that we stand on the global stage, it is time for the world to see how incredible our India truly is. Jai Hind 🇮🇳"

Here's the tweet: