G20 Summit: 'Dilwalon ki dilli saji hui hai', says Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal

With India all set for the G20 Summit, beginning on Saturday, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on 8 September expressed his pride and happiness on social media saying it will be 'the golden opportunity to convert our soft power into our strongest power'.

Taking to X, Agarwal wrote, "All eyes are on Bharat as we make history," adding, "Like every other Indian, I feel a sense of pride to see our Tiranga fly high with several other flags of the world."

Sharing an image of the G20 Summit from the national capital, he wrote, "Dilwalon ki dilli saji hui hai aur har Bhartiya aankhon mein garv hai. For the first time, we are hosting 20 world leaders, and with this G20 has become India's red carpet to the world."

He also added, "We have always treated our guests with the feeling of atithi devo bhava. Yahi culture and values humari sabse badi takat hai...and now, we must give a boost to our tourism sector - and do this with speed and urgency. #G20 brings us the golden opportunity to convert our soft power into our strongest power, let’s make the most of it. Now that we stand on the global stage, it is time for the world to see how incredible our India truly is. Jai Hind 🇮🇳"

Agarwal also proposed a ‘janta ka manifesto’ in his next tweet.

The G20 Summit is all set to kick off as leaders have started arriving in Delhi on Friday. The leaders arrived in India for the Summit include Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentine President Alberto Fernández, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Azali Assoumani, and others.

As per details, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with three world leaders on Friday, including US President Joe Biden at his residence.

He will also meet Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Friday eve.

On Saturday (9 September), Prime Minister Modi is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak, and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida. He will hold a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. Furthermore, the Prime Minister will have a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

And on Sunday (10 September), PM Modi will have a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will be having a pull-aside meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He will have bilateral meetings with leaders from Comoros, Turkey, South Korea, UAE, Nigeria, Brazil, the European Union, and the European Council.