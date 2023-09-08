Ahead of the G20 Summit, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that feeder buses between Delhi Aerocity Station of Airport Line and Terminal 1 will be unavailable from 8-10 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In order to reach Terminal 1, DMRC has asked commuters to use the Magenta Line and get down at Terminal 1-IGI Airport Metro Station.

Earlier on Wednesday, it had announced that from September 8-10, the metro train services will begin at 4 am.

In a statement, it had said, “For the upcoming G-20 Summit to be held in Delhi on 9th and 10th September 2023, the Delhi Metro train services will start from 04:00 AM from terminal stations of all Lines for three days that is from 8th to 10th September 2023."

The metro trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines till 6 am and after 6 am, metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day on all lines.

"All Metro stations will remain open for the general public during this period (September 8-10) except Supreme Court Metro Station where no boarding/deboarding of passengers will be allowed on September 9-10 due to security constraints," said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.

"However, as and when directed by the security agencies, entry/exit at some stations may be regulated for a brief period in the New Delhi district on the 9th and 10th of September to facilitate the movement of VVIP delegations," DMRC said.

Dayal said, "Parking at all Metro stations will also continue to remain available as usual except for three Metro stations falling in the New Delhi district. Parking at these three stations namely, Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg will remain closed from 4 am of September 8 till 12 PM of September 11."

Meanwhile, India is hosting the G20 Leaders Summit at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan on September 9-10. World leaders have started arriving in India to attend the G20 Summit. This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. Formed in 1999, the G20 was setup to maintain global financial stability by incorporating middle-income countries.

Meanwhile, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

