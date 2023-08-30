G20 Summit: ‘We should address the question of debt distress,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman3 min read 30 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST
India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, emphasized the need to address the question of debt distress and the importance of reforms in multilateral development banks, cryptocurrency regulation, and digital public infrastructure during the G20 Summit.
As India is holding its presidency for the G20 Summit, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India given the consideration of things and developments across the world, addressing the question of debt distress is a must.
