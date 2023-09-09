G20 Summit: Full text of New Delhi G20 Leaders Declaration. Read here44 min read 09 Sep 2023, 06:55 PM IST Livemint
G20 Summit: The announcement is significant as the deliberations on the Delhi declaration were clouded by the different positions on Russia-Ukraine war
G20 Summit: PM Modi announced on Saturday that the leaders of G20 countries have reached a consensus on New Delhi G20 Leaders Declaration. The announcement is significant as the deliberations on the Delhi declaration were clouded by the different positions on Russia-Ukraine war. Here's the full text of the New Delhi G20 Leaders Declaration:
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message