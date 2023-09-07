As Delhi gears up to host G20 summit on 9 and 10 September, Gurugram District Administration on Thursday issued an advisory directing all offices to to ask their employees to work from home on September 8.

The advisory said, "All corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to Work from Home tomorrow, on 8th September 2023."

Meanwhile on Wednesday Gurugram authorities issued traffic restrictions in the Millennium City on September 9 and 10 to ensure smooth functioning of mega event in the national capital.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) Gurugram (East) DCP (Traffic) Virender Vij said, “There would be traffic restrictions in Gurugram to ensure smooth functioning of the G20 Summit. From September 7 midnight to September 10 midnight, traffic diversions will be imposed as heavy vehicles aren't allowed in Delhi. People going towards airport are advised not to take the NH-48 route."

“Passengers should note that NH-48road journey towards IGI Airport Delhi will be affected from midnight 00 hours on the entry every evening night of 07 and 08.09.2023 to midnight 00 hours on 10.0-9.2023," the traffic advisory said.

Flexible work measures during the G20 weekend

All private and government offices in Delhi will remain closed on September 8-10, while banks and commercial establishments, including markets, in the New Delhi district will be shut during these three days.

Accordingly, companies have announced flexible work measures during the G20 weekend.

Ealier this week, Gurugram-based ecommerce platform Shiprocket's SVP & Head of HR Saumya Khati told news agency PTI that the company is fully aligned with the government's efforts to ensure a smooth and efficient execution of the summit.

"In response to the government's guidance during this event, we have taken proactive steps to provide flexible work-from-home arrangements for our employees in Delhi and for the people travelling from Delhi to our HQ (headquarter) in Gurugram," Khati said.

India is hosting the G20 Summit and the main event will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10.