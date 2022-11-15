Indonesian President Joko Widodo opened the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday with leaders expected to pile pressure on member Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
"It's an honour for Indonesia to host the G20 summit, I understand we need huge efforts to be able to sit together in this room," Widodo said before the first session. Catch all the live updates
15 Nov 2022, 09:35 AM IST
There should be no restrictions on energy supplies: PM Modi
"Today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution. We should make a mutual agreement to keep the supply chain of both fertilizers and food grains stable and assured," Modi said.
15 Nov 2022, 09:28 AM IST
Need to ensure adequate supply chains: PM Modi
15 Nov 2022, 09:26 AM IST
We are emphasising on natural farming: PM Modi
In India, in order to further sustainable food security, we are emphasising on natural farming and making millets, along with other traditional food grains, more popular. Also talked about India’s strides in renewable energy: PM Narendra Modi
15 Nov 2022, 09:17 AM IST
US President Joe Biden walks over to PM Narendra Modi before the start of G20 Summit
15 Nov 2022, 09:11 AM IST
Need of hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace: PM Modi
Onus of creating a new world order for post-Covid period lies on our shoulders: PM Modi at G-20 summit. Need of hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in world: PM Modi at G-20 summit
15 Nov 2022, 09:08 AM IST
World has greater expectations from G-20: PM Modi
Today world has greater expectations from G-20, relevance of our group has become more significant: PM Modi at G-20
15 Nov 2022, 09:07 AM IST
Institutions like UN have been unsuccessful in addressing global challenges: PM Modi
We should not hesitate to acknowledge that multilateral institutions like UN have been unsuccessful in addressing global challenges: PM Modi
15 Nov 2022, 09:04 AM IST
By 2030, half of our electricity will be generated from renewable sources: PM Modi
Time-bound and affordable finance and sustainable supply of technology to developing countries is essential for inclusive energy transition: PM Narendra Modi at G20Summit
15 Nov 2022, 09:02 AM IST
India is committed to clean energy and environment: PM Modi
India's energy-security is also important for global growth, as it's the world's fastest-growing economy.We must not promote any restrictions on supply of energy and stability in energy market should be ensured
15 Nov 2022, 08:59 AM IST
Challenge for poor citizens of every country is more severe: PM Modi
Challenge for poor citizens of every country is more severe. Everyday life was already a struggle for them: PM Modi at G-20 session
15 Nov 2022, 08:58 AM IST
Global supply chains are in ruins: PM Modi
Global supply chains are in ruins; there is a crisis of essentials, and essential goods all over world: PM Modi at G20 summit.
15 Nov 2022, 08:54 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi at G20
PM Modi compliments Indonesia for leadership of G20 in a challenging global environment; cites climate change, Covid pandemic and Ukraine.
15 Nov 2022, 08:53 AM IST
PM Modi attends G20 Indonesia Working Session on food & energy security.
In his intervention, PM Modi underlined the criticality of resilient supply chains for food, fertilizers & energy, the need for affordable finance for a smooth energy transition for the Global South: MEA