comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 16 2023 12:17:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.85 -1.95%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,415 1.53%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.7 0.39%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607 -0.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 564.75 0.74%
Business News/ News / India/  G20 summit in Delhi: From 35 hotels booked to cleanliness drive from today; preparation begins for 9-10 Sept meet
Back

G20 summit in Delhi: From 35 hotels booked to cleanliness drive from today; preparation begins for 9-10 Sept meet

 2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

35 hotels have been booked for guests and dignitaries, and preparations are underway to strengthen kitchens and improve amenities in the city. MCD has planned a special cleaning drive for 26 prominent roads. A G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the summit.

India will host the G20 summit next month in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)Premium
India will host the G20 summit next month in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

The G20 Summit is slated to take place on September 9-10 at a recently-inaugurated state-of-the-art convention complex at Pragati Maidan. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

In view of the preparation for the world leaders, a total of 35 hotels have been booked by different missions and MEA for guests and dignitaries for the summit, News18 has reported citing local sources. The five star hotels which is reportedly to host the top dignitaries of the world include Taj Mahal, Taj Palace, Maurya Sheraton, Le Meridien, Shangri-La, Imperial, Oberoi, Leela, sources told the daily.

Speaking about where the top leaders will be staying, top sources told News18 that US president Joe Biden is likely to stay at ITC Maurya whereas Chinese President Xi Jinping at Taj Palace. 

Another report by Business Standard said that the hotels in the national capital and the surrounding areas are also busy strengthening their kitchens for their guest. As per the report, the hotels are revamping their food offerings along with their decor and service standards. In line with the G20 concept of Atithi Devo Bhava, the report further stated that many hospitality chains have also made some special hiring.

According to the G20 website, a G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating leaders' commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings, a report by PTI stated.

MCD identifies 26 roads for cleaning, plans special drive, plans G20-themed park

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has planned a special drive starting today i.e. 16 August for cleaning and upkeep of 26 prominent roads in the city, officials told news agency PTI on Saturday. As per the MCD sattement, roads like Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Sachivalaya Road, Purana Quila Road, Lodhi Road, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg, Suraj Kund Road and Mahatma Gandhi Road are among the 26 roads that have been identified.

The nodal officers along with their teams, through the deployment of MRSMs (Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines) and multi-purpose vehicles, will look after the cleanliness work, upkeep of roads and dust mitigation, a senior official said as quoted by PTI.

Apart from this, the MCD has also planned to deck up the national capital by developing a thematic park to spruce up the city with improved amenities, according to a report published by the news agency PTI. The G20-theme park will be developed on the premises of a park in M-Block of Greater Kailash-2. “We have planned a number of things to spruce up the city and improve civic amenities ahead of the Summit. We are planning to place more than one lakh flower pots at various prominent locations, extra dustbins will be kept in streets to control littering at key locations and markets," senior MCD official said as quoted by PTI.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout