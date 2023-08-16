G20 summit in Delhi: From 35 hotels booked to cleanliness drive from today; preparation begins for 9-10 Sept meet2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST
35 hotels have been booked for guests and dignitaries, and preparations are underway to strengthen kitchens and improve amenities in the city. MCD has planned a special cleaning drive for 26 prominent roads. A G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the summit.
The G20 Summit is slated to take place on September 9-10 at a recently-inaugurated state-of-the-art convention complex at Pragati Maidan. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.