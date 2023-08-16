The G20 Summit is slated to take place on September 9-10 at a recently-inaugurated state-of-the-art convention complex at Pragati Maidan. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

In view of the preparation for the world leaders, a total of 35 hotels have been booked by different missions and MEA for guests and dignitaries for the summit, News18 has reported citing local sources. The five star hotels which is reportedly to host the top dignitaries of the world include Taj Mahal, Taj Palace, Maurya Sheraton, Le Meridien, Shangri-La, Imperial, Oberoi, Leela, sources told the daily.

Speaking about where the top leaders will be staying, top sources told News18 that US president Joe Biden is likely to stay at ITC Maurya whereas Chinese President Xi Jinping at Taj Palace.

Another report by Business Standard said that the hotels in the national capital and the surrounding areas are also busy strengthening their kitchens for their guest. As per the report, the hotels are revamping their food offerings along with their decor and service standards. In line with the G20 concept of Atithi Devo Bhava, the report further stated that many hospitality chains have also made some special hiring.

According to the G20 website, a G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating leaders' commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings, a report by PTI stated.

MCD identifies 26 roads for cleaning, plans special drive, plans G20-themed park

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has planned a special drive starting today i.e. 16 August for cleaning and upkeep of 26 prominent roads in the city, officials told news agency PTI on Saturday. As per the MCD sattement, roads like Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Sachivalaya Road, Purana Quila Road, Lodhi Road, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg, Suraj Kund Road and Mahatma Gandhi Road are among the 26 roads that have been identified.

The nodal officers along with their teams, through the deployment of MRSMs (Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines) and multi-purpose vehicles, will look after the cleanliness work, upkeep of roads and dust mitigation, a senior official said as quoted by PTI.

Apart from this, the MCD has also planned to deck up the national capital by developing a thematic park to spruce up the city with improved amenities, according to a report published by the news agency PTI. The G20-theme park will be developed on the premises of a park in M-Block of Greater Kailash-2. “We have planned a number of things to spruce up the city and improve civic amenities ahead of the Summit. We are planning to place more than one lakh flower pots at various prominent locations, extra dustbins will be kept in streets to control littering at key locations and markets," senior MCD official said as quoted by PTI.

